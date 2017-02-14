Eddie Wilson was demoted by Fire Chief Paul Pressley. Source: WDAM
Eddie Wilson, who was named the city's new assistant chief by Presley in Feb. 15, 2016 has been moved back to a lieutenant position in the department. "Everyone in a position like that has a year of probation, and his year wasn't up," said Hattiesburg Fire Chief Paul Presley on Feb. 9th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan '17
|Tagged
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC