Delta Tau Delta and Pi Beta Phi to host annual Cystic Fibrosis-Hattiesburg 5K Run for Breath

On Saturday, March 4 the men of Delta Tau Delta and women of Pi Beta Phi at The University of Southern Mississippi, along with the Mississippi Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, will host the annual Cystic Fibrosis-Hattiesburg 5K Run for Breath. The event begins at 9 a.m. at USM's Spirit Park, located between the Thad Cochran Center and Century Park South on the Hattiesburg campus.

