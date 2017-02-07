Brown water in Hattiesburg home. Source: Parkhaven Neighborhood Association
Hattiesburg residents dealing with discolored water could receive a refund from the city for extra water used to flush their pipes. Hattiesburg City Council Vice President Mary Dryden said because the city suggested residents run their water for several minutes before using it to clear their pipes, some worried that utility bills would increase because of water they were running, but not using.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan '17
|Tagged
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC