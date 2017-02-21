Barker, DuPree yet to file paperwork ...

Barker, DuPree yet to file paperwork for mayor's race

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Mayor Johnny DuPree announced almost a year ago he would run for re-election in 2017. DuPree, who was first elected in 2001, is seeking a fifth term as the city's mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill 4 min Elections 2
do you know this man???? urgent Feb 23 upper city rescue... 1
atheist are not stupid Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
why JESUS why not allah or buddah? Feb 22 upper city rescue... 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan 27 He is a POS 4
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... Jan 25 Paperboys 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC