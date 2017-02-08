Assault, shoplifting leads to chase, 1 in custody
One man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident led to an alleged assault on two Hattiesburg police officers. Joe Dontrel Gesse was arrested by Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies and constable at an apartment on Shears Road shortly after the incident.
