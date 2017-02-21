Apricot Lane Franchisee Leaves Franchise, Judge Disallows Franchisor to Lease Space
A nine-unit franchisee of the Apricot Lane chain of women's boutiques has broken away from the franchise, and a federal court has denied the franchisor the right to take over the lease at a franchised location. The franchisee, Joli Grace, LLC, sued the franchisor, Country Visions, Inc., last May in federal court in Sacramento, seeking a declaration that the franchisor's non-compete clauses were not enforceable and that the franchisor had breached the franchise agreements, freeing the franchisee of its contractual obligations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Maumau.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you know this man???? urgent
|15 hr
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Wed
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Wed
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC