Apricot Lane Franchisee Leaves Franchise, Judge Disallows Franchisor to Lease Space

A nine-unit franchisee of the Apricot Lane chain of women's boutiques has broken away from the franchise, and a federal court has denied the franchisor the right to take over the lease at a franchised location. The franchisee, Joli Grace, LLC, sued the franchisor, Country Visions, Inc., last May in federal court in Sacramento, seeking a declaration that the franchisor's non-compete clauses were not enforceable and that the franchisor had breached the franchise agreements, freeing the franchisee of its contractual obligations.

