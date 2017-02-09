Anyone with information are encouraged to contact police. Source: RNN
Around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 3, officers responded to the 200 block of South 27th Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. "The victim advised they were unloading their groceries from their vehicle when they were struck several times in the back of the head with a metal rod," said Hattiesburg Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
