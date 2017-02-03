Animal shelter shares donations in tornado damaged neighborhoods

Dozens of volunteers joined Southern Pines Animal Shelter staff members Saturday morning to distribute donations into Hattiesburg neighborhoods damaged by the deadly EF-3 tornado on Jan. 21. "People have just so much they are trying to recover from with the loss of homes and the loss of possesions and pets truly are a part of the family," said Shelter Director Ginny Simms. "It's an added burden of having to take care of a pet during the difficult time, so we want people to know their pets are safe and taken care of so they can take care of themselves, too."

