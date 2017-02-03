Animal shelter shares donations in to...

Animal shelter shares donations in tornado damaged neighborhoods

8 hrs ago

Dozens of volunteers joined Southern Pines Animal Shelter staff members Saturday morning to distribute donations into Hattiesburg neighborhoods damaged by the deadly EF-3 tornado on Jan. 21. "People have just so much they are trying to recover from with the loss of homes and the loss of possesions and pets truly are a part of the family," said Shelter Director Ginny Simms. "It's an added burden of having to take care of a pet during the difficult time, so we want people to know their pets are safe and taken care of so they can take care of themselves, too."

