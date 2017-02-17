Alarms being placed in gas pumps in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM

Multiple card skimming devices have been found in and around the Hub City, and the Shell Station at 3809 Hardy Street has installed their own crime fighting system. "We're coming up with a concept to make the pumps set off an alarm to call police departments if the doors are open and somebody tries to put a skimmer on the pumps," said Chris McCreary, American Fire & Safety Company alarm specialist.

