19th Black History Parade and Picnic held in Hattiesburg
The 19th annual Black History Parade began at East 6th and Mobile Streets and made its way through downtown to Town Square Park. The Hattiesburg High School Tiger Band marches in the 19th annual Black History Parade in Hattiesburg Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|8 hr
|Reality
|7
|do you know this man???? urgent
|Feb 23
|upper city rescue...
|1
|atheist are not stupid
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|why JESUS why not allah or buddah?
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan '17
|Paperboys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC