West Harrison students put media skil...

West Harrison students put media skills to use to help tornado victims

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A statue of Christ stands amid debris from a tornado that did extensive damage at William Carey University in Hattiesburg on Jan. 21, 2017. A YouTube video put together by Harrison County students is asking the public to help with the district's donation drive for tornado victims in the Petal and Hattiesburg area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan 27 He is a POS 4
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... Jan 25 Paperboys 1
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help Jan 24 Time 1
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Jan 21 bull dog 2
was u in the tornado 1 21 2017 Jan 21 hit hard 2
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec '16 Reggie Chapman 2
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC