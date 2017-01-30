West Harrison students put media skills to use to help tornado victims
A statue of Christ stands amid debris from a tornado that did extensive damage at William Carey University in Hattiesburg on Jan. 21, 2017. A YouTube video put together by Harrison County students is asking the public to help with the district's donation drive for tornado victims in the Petal and Hattiesburg area.
