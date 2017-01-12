Visitors to the Hattiesburg Zoo can expect some new animal exhibits in 2017. Photo credit WDAM.
Hub City tourism in 2017 will be highlighted by new animals at the Hattiesburg Zoo, new construction at a future civil rights museum and a diamond anniversary celebration of the USO. We're going to be expanding our African holding, so that on the Veldt, we can introduce more hoof stock, more animals, gazelles, that sort of thing into the mix with our zebras and our ostrich," said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism commissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC