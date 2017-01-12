Visitors to the Hattiesburg Zoo can expect some new animal exhibits in 2017. Photo credit WDAM.

Hub City tourism in 2017 will be highlighted by new animals at the Hattiesburg Zoo, new construction at a future civil rights museum and a diamond anniversary celebration of the USO. We're going to be expanding our African holding, so that on the Veldt, we can introduce more hoof stock, more animals, gazelles, that sort of thing into the mix with our zebras and our ostrich," said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism commissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.