VIDEO: Aerial footage of damage in Hattiesburg following deadly tornado
The tornado that ripped through Hattiesburg and Petal Saturday claimed the lives of four people. At least 20 other people were hurt and dozens of structures were damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|16 hr
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|17 hr
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC