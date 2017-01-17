Vandalism at Columbia's Water Works Department and Friendship Park. Source: Crimestoppers.

Metro Crime Stoppers and the Columbia Police Department are offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest for some recent vandalism at the Water Works Department and Friendship Park in Columbia. "We take destruction of property very seriously at Metro Crime Stoppers, so if you know who did this please call us at 601-582-STOP ," says Diane James, Coordinator of Metro Crime Stoppers."

