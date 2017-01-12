USM forms committee for AD search

Friday Jan 13 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

McGillis announced Dec. 19 that he was leaving USM after three-plus years to take a position at the University of San Diego. McGillis' final day in at the helm in Hattiesburg is Jan. 17. In December 2016, USM strength and conditioning Zac Woodfin was tapped by USM President Rodney Bennett to serve as interim athletic director until McGillis' replacement was found.

