Two suspects wanted in Jackson father, son shooting arrested in Hattiesburg

Thursday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

According to Hattiesburg police, 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson, also known as "Out West Tay", and Joshua Brogan were arrested for the homicide by a US Marshals Task Force on Thursday at a Motel 6 in Hattiesburg. On Monday evening, Horatio Hunt Senior was shot and killed and his son was shot in the ear on Oak Park Drive in Jackson.

