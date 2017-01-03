Two suspects wanted in Jackson father, son shooting arrested in Hattiesburg

According to Hattiesburg police, 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson, also known as "Out West Tay", and Joshua Brogan were arrested for the homicide by a US Marshals Task Force on Thursday at a Motel 6 in Hattiesburg. On Monday evening, Horatio Hunt Senior was shot and killed and his son was shot in the ear on Oak Park Drive in Jackson.

