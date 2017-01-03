Two suspects wanted in Jackson father, son shooting arrested in Hattiesburg
According to Hattiesburg police, 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson, also known as "Out West Tay", and Joshua Brogan were arrested for the homicide by a US Marshals Task Force on Thursday at a Motel 6 in Hattiesburg. On Monday evening, Horatio Hunt Senior was shot and killed and his son was shot in the ear on Oak Park Drive in Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec 9
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC