Two Hattiesburg women charged in weekend dog fighting bust
Kenyora Todd and Maranda Fenton of Hattiesburg were charged with dog fighting Sunday, according to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer. According to WALA News, 23 people total were charged in connection to the bust.
