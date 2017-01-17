Tornado touches down in Hattiesburg; at least 3 dead
A tornado touched down in south Hattiesburg in the early morning hours of Saturday, leaving at least three people dead. Greg Flynn, communications director for the Mississippi Emergency Management Administration, said the tornado, which was confirmed and seen on the ground, touched down in the area of U.S. 49 and Highway 11 and traveled south.
