Tornado tears through Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Residents of Magnolia Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., take a break from cleaning up after a tornado hit the area on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. A tornado tore through Hattiesburg in south Mississippi on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, killing four people and injuring dozens more.
