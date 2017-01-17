Tornado destroys parts of Hattiesburg, Petal
Four people have been confirmed dead after a large tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Forrest County coroner's office. Extensive damage has been reported on Arledge Street near the Hattiesburg Police Department.
