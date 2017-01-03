Tommy Thornton to serve as grand mars...

Tommy Thornton to serve as grand marshal for Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo

TOMMY THORNTON Tommy Thornton, Executive Director of Hattiesburg Clinic, will serve as grand marshal for the 32nd Annual Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo, set for Feb. 17-18 at the James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

