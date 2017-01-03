Thomas Tatum/Photo credit: HPD

Thomas Tatum/Photo credit: HPD

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Christian Gilmore, 23 of Petal, Thomas Tatum, 25 of Hattiesburg, and David Vanderslice were arrested by Hattiesburg police, FBI Task Force, HIDTA Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections. Tatum is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in connection to a Wednesday shooting that happened in the 100 block of Fredna Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Dec 19 Wait and See 1
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec 9 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec 7 Tal Braddock 3
Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 3
Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 9
petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Erica 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Forrest County was issued at January 06 at 7:53PM CST

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,853 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC