Thomas Tatum/Photo credit: HPD
Christian Gilmore, 23 of Petal, Thomas Tatum, 25 of Hattiesburg, and David Vanderslice were arrested by Hattiesburg police, FBI Task Force, HIDTA Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections. Tatum is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in connection to a Wednesday shooting that happened in the 100 block of Fredna Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec 9
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC