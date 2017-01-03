Thomas Tatum/Photo credit: HPD

Christian Gilmore, 23 of Petal, Thomas Tatum, 25 of Hattiesburg, and David Vanderslice were arrested by Hattiesburg police, FBI Task Force, HIDTA Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections. Tatum is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in connection to a Wednesday shooting that happened in the 100 block of Fredna Avenue.

