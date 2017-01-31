Southern Miss Symphony presents an International Serenade: A Valentine's Day Treat
The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage on Valentine's evening, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus. Treat your special someone to the sumptuous sounds of the symphony as they present An International Serenade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC