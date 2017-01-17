Southern gothic: Award-winning 'Cicad...

Southern gothic: Award-winning 'Cicada' readies Tupelo debut

Before the curtain even opens on "Cicada" at the Lyric Theater next week, Tupelo Community Theatre already has a lot to be proud of. After securing an award for Best Production at Mississippi Theatre Association's annual festival last weekend in Hattiesburg, director Tom Booth and his cast are undergoing major changes to the production before audiences can see it on home turf.

