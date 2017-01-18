Source: WDAM

It was the size of a 1950s-era college football pennant, a triangular piece of corrugated tin, twinkling just off the road at the edge of tidy lawn near downtown Hattiesburg. Another few blocks east on East Hardy Street, on the north corner of Tipton Avenue, a Collision Center sign hung by a corner after being twisted and torn from its wooden bracket, its arrow pointing to the saturated grass at its base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.