Sampling History: Mississippi (Histor...

Sampling History: Mississippi (History) Hall of Fame inducts five

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mississippi Press

The five men and women who were selected in December for the 2016 Mississippi Hall of Fame by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History come from diverse backgrounds and accomplished great things during their lifetimes. They are: Evelyn Gandy , the first woman elected lieutenant governor of Mississippi, Elvis Presley , the "king of rock and roll," James D. Hardy , a pioneering transplant surgeon; Aaron Henry , a civil rights leader and legislator, and Ida B. Wells , a successful journalist and women's rights advocate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Dec 19 Wait and See 1
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec '16 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Tal Braddock 3
Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 3
Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 9
petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Erica 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC