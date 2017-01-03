Salvation Army providing day, night shelters in Pine Belt
The Hattiesburg Salvation Army's shelter, or the Center of Hope, is opening for 24 hours while temperatures stay below 40 degrees. "Our shelter will hold 45 clients," said Wanda Lawrence, shelter manager.
