Restaurant news for Dat Dog, Brennan's and Bacchanal
Hot dog restaurant Dat Dog is looking to franchise and planning on expanding to locations in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Lafayette, this year. Next month, Brennan's will host a series of pop-up dinners with The Four Seasons' proprietor Julian Niccolini and chef Pecko Zantilaveevan.
