Rep. Toby Barker (R- Dist. 102) will run in the 2017 Hattiesburg mayoral race. Source: WDAM
Regardless of how we each came to live here, the one thing that unites us is a love for this city. Though we have challenges, I believe they stand as an opportunity for us to come together, believe in ourselves again and work toward a positive future - a future built on quality education, state-of-the-art infrastructure and strong neighborhoods in every party of the city.
