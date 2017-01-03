Power outages continue across Pine Belt
Southern Pine Electric has reported multiple outages in its service area, which includes Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson and Smith counties. A total of 60 outages have been reported, with over 800 members still without power at the time of this report.
