Petal picking up the pieces after devastating tornado
The deadly tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt left areas of Hattiesburg and Petal in shambles. It's that faith that many of these students credited with helping them make it through the storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|15 hr
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC