Pastor vows tornado damaged Hattiesbu...

Pastor vows tornado damaged Hattiesburg church will rebuild

14 hrs ago

Check out these images of Cottrell CME Church in Hattiesburg. Pastor Archelous Knox said it was severely damaged by the weekend tornadoes and he is confident it will be rebuilt, but Knox said that's not his immediate focus for now.

