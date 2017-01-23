Pastor vows tornado damaged Hattiesburg church will rebuild
Check out these images of Cottrell CME Church in Hattiesburg. Pastor Archelous Knox said it was severely damaged by the weekend tornadoes and he is confident it will be rebuilt, but Knox said that's not his immediate focus for now.
