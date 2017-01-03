One man was injured after a truck col...

One man was injured after a truck collided with several trees. Source: JCFC

According to The Jones County Fire Council, around 9:40 p.m., Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident on Ovett Moselle Road. When units arrived on scene, they found a severely damaged pickup truck pinned against trees several feet from the road.

