Nurse Anesthesia Program Welcomes New Class to USM College of Nursing
The University of Southern Mississippi's Nurse Anesthesia Program welcomed its newest cohort to the Hattiesburg campus for orientation earlier this month. The new class consists of 20 students, forming the program's fifth group since being established in 2012.
