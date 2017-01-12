MS Power employees volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Mississippi Power employees and their families spent Monday morning painting the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Hattiesburg to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Lighthouse Rescue Mission opened in Hattiesburg 11 years ago and is a transitional recovery program for mothers and their children. Because the mission is completely donations-based, founder and director Kenneth Thronson said volunteers are essentially to its success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC