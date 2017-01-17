Mississippi storm: Damage, injuries r...

Mississippi storm: Damage, injuries reported in Hattiesburg area

Severe storms shattered parts of southern Mississippi early Saturday, damaging buildings in the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal -- including parts of a private college and a fire station -- and leaving an undetermined number of people injured, officials said. A search and rescue operation is underway in Hattiesburg, a city of about 46,000 people, Mayor Johnny DuPree said before dawn Saturday.

