Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuyer Workshop Set for Hattiesburg

13 hrs ago

Mississippi Home of Your Own will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Saturday, Jan. 28, for any residents in Forrest and surrounding counties interested in buying a home. The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Association of Realtors office at 411 Classic Drive in Hattiesburg.

