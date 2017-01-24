Mississippi Governor Calls on Trump for Federal Disaster Relief in Wake of Deadly Tornadoes
Leaders in both Mississippi and Georgia are calling for federal relief after a swarm of deadly tornadoes killed at least twenty people, and damaged thousands of homes. Between 21 and 23 January 2017, a swarm of at least 34 tornadoes devastated communities in the southeastern United States, resulting in at least twenty deaths.
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Tue
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
