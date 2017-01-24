Mississippi Governor Calls on Trump f...

Mississippi Governor Calls on Trump for Federal Disaster Relief in Wake of Deadly Tornadoes

Leaders in both Mississippi and Georgia are calling for federal relief after a swarm of deadly tornadoes killed at least twenty people, and damaged thousands of homes. Between 21 and 23 January 2017, a swarm of at least 34 tornadoes devastated communities in the southeastern United States, resulting in at least twenty deaths.

Hattiesburg, MS

