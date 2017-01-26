"Loads of hope" truck helps Hattiesbu...

"Loads of hope" truck helps Hattiesburg tornado victims

As you walk down the streets of Hattiesburg and Petal, for miles one can see not only the aftermath of destruction, but the signs of service of people from all across the country. One group making a difference was the Matthew 25 ministries.

