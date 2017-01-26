"Loads of hope" truck helps Hattiesburg tornado victims
As you walk down the streets of Hattiesburg and Petal, for miles one can see not only the aftermath of destruction, but the signs of service of people from all across the country. One group making a difference was the Matthew 25 ministries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Wed
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC