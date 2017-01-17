Leadership Pine Belt lights Longleaf Trace. Source: WDAM
Members of Leadership Pine Belt presented the Hattiesburg City Council with a check Tuesday for more than $36,000 to install new lighting on the Longleaf Trace. The lighting project will install LED lights starting at the Longleaf Trace USM Gateway and move east toward downtown Hattiesburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC