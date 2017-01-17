Lawmakers discussed priorities for education policy Tuesday. Source: WDAM

State lawmakers from both the House and Senate education committees and eight Pine Belt superintendents discussed priorities and plans for public education in Mississippi Tuesday. The William Carey College of Education hosted Senate education chairman Sen. Gray Tollison, Oxford, Senate education committee member Sen. John Polk, Hattiesburg and House education chairman Rep. John Moore to answer questions from district leaders and education students ranging from school choice to a state teacher shortage.

