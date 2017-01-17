Lawmakers discussed priorities for education policy Tuesday. Source: WDAM
State lawmakers from both the House and Senate education committees and eight Pine Belt superintendents discussed priorities and plans for public education in Mississippi Tuesday. The William Carey College of Education hosted Senate education chairman Sen. Gray Tollison, Oxford, Senate education committee member Sen. John Polk, Hattiesburg and House education chairman Rep. John Moore to answer questions from district leaders and education students ranging from school choice to a state teacher shortage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC