Hundreds of volunteers still removing storm debris from Hattiesburg neighborhoods
Volunteers are dispatched daily from places like the Volunteer Recovery Center on South Tipton Street in Hattiesburg. Hundreds of people are donating their time and muscle for the labor-intensive task of raking limbs and leaves, piling debris and cutting large trees with chain saws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Wed
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC