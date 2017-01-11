HPD on heels of heading to new location
Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department are on the heels of moving to their temporary facility, while construction begins on their new multi-million-dollar public safety complex. "We are very thankful, the environment you work in is very important," Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC