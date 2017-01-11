HPD on heels of heading to new location

HPD on heels of heading to new location

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department are on the heels of moving to their temporary facility, while construction begins on their new multi-million-dollar public safety complex. "We are very thankful, the environment you work in is very important," Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Dec 19 Wait and See 1
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec '16 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Tal Braddock 3
Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 3
Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 9
petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Erica 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC