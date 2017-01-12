He shot and killed a man when he was 15. Now hea s in trouble behind bars.

A Moss Point man awaiting re-sentencing on a murder charge in the October 2008 shooting death of a Hattiesburg man at a gas station is in trouble again. Circuit Judge Robert Krebs on Friday sentenced Darwin "D.J." Wells, now 24, to five years in prison to run concurrent to whatever his new sentence will be on a conviction of murder by deliberate design in the Moss Point killing .

