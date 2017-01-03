Hattiesburg's The First Bancshares an...

Hattiesburg's The First Bancshares announces the acquisition of...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

The First Bancshares, Inc. , holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, , based in Hattiesburg, has announced that it has acquired Gulf Coast Community Bank, based in Pensacola, FL and Iberville Bank, based in Plaquemine, LA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Tue Tagged 3
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Dec 19 Wait and See 1
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec 9 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec 7 Tal Braddock 3
Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16) Dec 6 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 3
Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06) Dec 6 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 9
petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Erica 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC