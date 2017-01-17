Hattiesburg Zoo Launches Inside Out outreach program
"Inside Out" is Hattiesburg Zoo's free education outreach program in which the Zoo brings animals to Pinebelt schools to provide hands-on experience and education about the animal kingdom. Each semester the Zoo brings an onsite learning adventure to area schools featuring live animals and knowledgeable educators.
