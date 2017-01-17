Hattiesburg teacher loses over 100 lb...

Hattiesburg teacher loses over 100 lbs to set better example for students

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A 400 pound man who was depressed and looking for a way out of life decided to make some changes to his life after a doctor's diagnosis. The Hattiesburg teacher not only wanted to live a healthier life, but also wanted to set a better example to the students he stands before on a daily basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Dec 19 Wait and See 1
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec '16 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Tal Braddock 3
Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 3
Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 9
petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Erica 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC