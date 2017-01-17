Hattiesburg Salvation Army store burg...

Hattiesburg Salvation Army store burglarized

Hattiesburg

A break-in at the Hattiesburg Salvation Army Thrift Store Wednesday night resulted in the theft of an estimated $1,000 worth of merchandise. "That's someone that we may not be able to house, that's a light bill that we may not be able to pay," said Owens.

