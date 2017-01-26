Hattiesburg Red Cross office broken into
Police in Hattiesburg are investigating after the American Red Cross office on Hardy Street was broken into overnight Friday. Officials with the Red Cross say the suspect kicked in many doors throughout the facility and stole the office safe, computer equipment and other items.
