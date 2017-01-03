Hattiesburg Public School District. Source: WDAM
The Hattiesburg City Council received official numbers from the Hattiesburg Public School District after last year's financial struggles, allowing council members to see trends in district spending. "I was very curious about what the figures would show because I know the district's year ended with a lot of financial concerns," said Mary Dryden, council vice president.
